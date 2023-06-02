TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .326 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (29 of 42), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (12 of 42), with more than one RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
