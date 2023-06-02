Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
- In 67.9% of his 53 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 53 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%).
- In 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Burnes (4-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
