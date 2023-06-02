After batting .238 with a triple and a walk in his past 10 games, Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 5:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a triple and a walk while batting .152.

Benson has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benson has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings