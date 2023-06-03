Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .179 with two doubles and five walks.
- Casali has picked up a hit in nine games this year (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Casali has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (2-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
