Saturday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (26-31) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (25-31) at 10:10 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45 ERA).

Padres vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

Padres vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Padres Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Padres are 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 35 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season San Diego has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Padres, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

San Diego has scored 235 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cubs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 @ Yankees L 10-7 Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole May 30 @ Marlins W 9-4 Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara May 31 @ Marlins L 2-1 Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett June 1 @ Marlins W 10-1 Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo June 2 Cubs L 2-1 Michael Wacha vs Jameson Taillon June 3 Cubs - Yu Darvish vs Drew Smyly June 4 Cubs - Ryan Weathers vs Marcus Stroman June 5 Cubs - Blake Snell vs Kyle Hendricks June 6 Mariners - Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert June 7 Mariners - Michael Wacha vs George Kirby June 9 @ Rockies - Yu Darvish vs Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule