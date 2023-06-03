Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan India will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 262 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw

