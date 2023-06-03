The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .326 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 69.0% of his 42 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 42 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

