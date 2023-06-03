On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 54 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (18 of 54), with two or more RBI three times (5.6%).

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 27 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

