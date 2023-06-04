Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .258 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with more than one RBI eight times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.250 AVG .250
.316 OBP .382
.365 SLG .364
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 10
15/5 K/BB 10/9
0 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 27
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.
