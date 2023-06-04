Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4 at Ball Arena.

The teams meet once again after the Nuggets took down the Heat 104-93 Thursday. Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Bam Adebayo notched 26 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Illness 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been putting up 115.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Heat are putting up 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 105.6 points per contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 216

