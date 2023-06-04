Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (3-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (1-1) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds are 5-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Reds have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 270 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).

Reds Schedule