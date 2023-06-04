How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Ben Lively takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (45).
- Cincinnati is 20th in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.
- The Reds have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (270 total runs).
- The Reds rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.459).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering four hits.
- Lively is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
