On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.
  • Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.2%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), with two or more RBI three times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 26
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .314 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.