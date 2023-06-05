Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) against the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 5.

The Brewers will look to Julio Teheran (1-1, 0.00), while the Reds' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds are 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has entered six games this season favored by -135 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Cincinnati has scored 271 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.04).

Reds Schedule