Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) against the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 5.
The Brewers will look to Julio Teheran (1-1, 0.00), while the Reds' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Reds are 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 13 games this season and won six (46.2%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati has entered six games this season favored by -135 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Cincinnati has scored 271 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.04).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
|June 3
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|June 4
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|June 5
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
|June 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Miles Mikolas
