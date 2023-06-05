How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 46 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB play.
- Cincinnati is 22nd in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (271 total runs).
- The Reds are fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Reds average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.453).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Miles Mikolas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.