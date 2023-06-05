Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.363/.422 on the season.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.360/.491 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He has a .254/.352/.390 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Reds Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

