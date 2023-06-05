Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on June 5, 2023
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
India Stats
- India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.422 on the season.
- India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.360/.491 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.
- He has a .254/.352/.390 slash line on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
