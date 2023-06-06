With only three rounds left in the French Open, Karolina Muchova (No. 43) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 333) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6.

You can watch Pavlyuchenkova try to take down Muchova on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Muchova vs. Pavlyuchenkova Matchup Info

Muchova took down Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Muchova was beaten in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 by No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa on May 16.

Pavlyuchenkova advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 28-ranked Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday.

In her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 25, Pavlyuchenkova went up against Lauren Davis in the quarterfinals and lost 6-1, 6-7, 0-6.

In three head-to-head matches, Pavlyuchenkova has beaten Muchova two times, while Muchova has won one match. Muchova won their last matchup 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2021.

Pavlyuchenkova and Muchova have matched up for seven sets, and it's been Pavlyuchenkova who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming four of them. Muchova has been victorious in three sets.

In 77 total games, Pavlyuchenkova has the upper hand, earning the win in 40 of them, while Muchova has won 37.

Muchova vs. Pavlyuchenkova Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -165 Odds to Win Match +135 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.