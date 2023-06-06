Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Newman -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Newman has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (27 of 41), with more than one hit 10 times (24.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .151 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.