The Cincinnati Reds (27-33) will look to Jake Fraley, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 1.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.

Weaver is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Weaver is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, a 1.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .897 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

