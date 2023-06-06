Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 21 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 50 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 12 games this season (24.0%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .151 against him.
