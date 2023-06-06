After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

Fairchild has picked up a hit in 21 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 50 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 12 games this season (24.0%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings