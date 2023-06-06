Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (37 of 57), with at least two hits 12 times (21.1%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 1.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .151 to opposing batters.
