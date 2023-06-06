The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (37 of 57), with at least two hits 12 times (21.1%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (5.3%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 27 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

