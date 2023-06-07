Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .262.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- Fraley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 24 games this year (44.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (27.8%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.