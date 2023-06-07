Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 91st in slugging.
- India is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- India has gotten a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 61), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- India has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (62.3%), including eight multi-run games (13.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|27 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|10 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|23 (69.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|12 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Syndergaard (1-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.