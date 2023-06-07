Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .264 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 64.3% of his 42 games this season, Newman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.54, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
