Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have gone 5-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (eight of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (43.5%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (282 total runs).

The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule