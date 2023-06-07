Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to play spoiler. The total is 11 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 11 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Reds' ATS record is 5-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (eight of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 61 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 12-16 10-16 18-17 15-26 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.