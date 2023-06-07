The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) carry a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Cincinnati Reds (28-33), at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Noah Syndergaard (1-4) for the Dodgers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-4, 6.54 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 4.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.

Williamson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.

Williamson heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers' Syndergaard (1-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54 and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .302 in 11 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Syndergaard has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

