Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 63 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 39 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Steer has an RBI in 23 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
