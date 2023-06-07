The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Fairchild has had a hit in 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), including multiple hits six times (11.8%).

In 51 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this season (13 of 51), with two or more RBI three times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 26 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings