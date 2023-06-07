Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.

Stephenson has had a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.5% of his games this year, Stephenson has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 23 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 27 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings