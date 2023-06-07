Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on June 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.4%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Stephenson has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|19 (61.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (6.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
