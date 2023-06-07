On Wednesday, Will Benson (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .174 with a triple and four walks.

In six of 18 games this year, Benson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

