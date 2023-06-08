Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (hitting .174 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and five RBI), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Dodgers Player Props
|Reds vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Dodgers
|Reds vs Dodgers Odds
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .172 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in nine of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Kershaw (7-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.