Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

India is batting .300 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

India has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.3% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 34 GP 28 28 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 10 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 23 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 13 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

