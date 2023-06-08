Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- India is batting .300 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- India has had a hit in 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|28 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|10 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|23 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|13 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kershaw (7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers.
