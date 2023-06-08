Jose Garcia is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-4.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .224 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.182 AVG .256
.265 OBP .298
.273 SLG .372
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/5 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 22
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).
