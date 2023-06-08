Jose Garcia is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-4.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .224 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .182 AVG .256 .265 OBP .298 .273 SLG .372 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/5 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 22 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

