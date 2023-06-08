The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .270 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 65.1% of his games this year (28 of 43), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 43 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 18 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings