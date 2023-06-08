Luke Maile -- hitting .194 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .226.

Maile has recorded a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 24 games so far this year.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 9 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings