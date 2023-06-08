Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- hitting .194 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on June 8 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
- Maile has recorded a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games so far this year.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (7-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
