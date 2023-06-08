The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 290 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .334.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up 10 earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Ashcraft has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles

