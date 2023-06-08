When the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) and Cincinnati Reds (29-33) square of at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, June 8, Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the hill. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Reds have +185 odds to win. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Dodgers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $28.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +185 moneyline underdog.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jonathan India 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Luke Maile 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1400 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.