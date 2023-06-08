Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Jonathan India and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .280/.361/.419 on the season.

India will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .225 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 3 1 2

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 32 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .291/.371/.491 slash line on the year.

Steer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, four walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 2

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (7-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3 vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1 at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .332/.404/.564 slash line on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .136 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 59 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.363/.535 on the year.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 4-for-4 2 2 3 10 1

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.