The Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will look to sweep a three-game series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27), at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (7-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (3-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing 10 earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.64, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.

Ashcraft is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Ashcraft heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (7-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.

