Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Stuart Fairchild (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 52 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.25), 22nd in WHIP (1.096), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.