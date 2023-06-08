On Thursday, Stuart Fairchild (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 52 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 26 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings