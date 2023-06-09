In the French Open semifinals on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz meets Novak Djokovic.

In this Semifinal match, Alcaraz is the favorite (-200) against Djokovic (+165) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 66.7% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic -200 Odds to Win Match +165 -155 Odds to Win Tournament +210 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.7% 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 32.3% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

By beating No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 on Tuesday, Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals.

Djokovic took down Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has played 24.6 games per match in his 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 22.4 games.

Djokovic is averaging 25.6 games per match in his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 60.6% of those games.

On clay, Djokovic has played 13 matches and averaged 27.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

On May 7, 2022, Alcaraz and Djokovic matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals. Alcaraz came out on top 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced off in three total sets, with Alcaraz taking two of them and Djokovic one.

Alcaraz has the upper hand in 38 total games against Djokovic, taking 20 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Alcaraz and Djokovic are averaging 38 games and three sets per match.

