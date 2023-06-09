The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .227 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.6%).

In 41 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .172 AVG .271 .262 OBP .342 .241 SLG .414 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 4 RBI 13 21/7 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings