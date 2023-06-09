Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jose Garcia (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .227 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (14.6%).
- In 41 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.172
|AVG
|.271
|.262
|OBP
|.342
|.241
|SLG
|.414
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|13
|21/7
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).
