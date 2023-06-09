Friday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) versus the Cincinnati Reds (29-34) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 9.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-7) for the Cardinals and Ben Lively (3-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (290 total), Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule