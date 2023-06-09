Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings