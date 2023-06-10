Carl Yuan is the current leader (+1800) at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open after two rounds of play.

RBC Canadian Open Third Round Information

Start Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +400

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 4 70th Round 2 64 -8 9 1 1st

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Current Rank: 12th (-6)

12th (-6) Odds to Win: +500

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 5 4 37th Round 2 67 -5 5 0 5th

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +550

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 1st Round 2 69 -3 4 1 21st

Justin Rose

Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Current Rank: 12th (-6)

12th (-6) Odds to Win: +1200

Rose Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 14th Round 2 69 -3 4 1 21st

Aaron Rai

Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET

3:25 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-8)

2nd (-8) Odds to Win: +1400

Rai Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 9 2 1st Round 2 69 -3 4 1 21st

RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Cheng Tsung Pan 2nd (-8) +1600 Carl Yuan 1st (-9) +1800 Brendon Todd 6th (-7) +2200 Seonghyeon Kim 12th (-6) +4000 Mark Hubbard 12th (-6) +4000 Andrew Novak 6th (-7) +4000 Chesson Hadley 6th (-7) +4000 Tommy Fleetwood 23rd (-4) +4000 Adam Hadwin 17th (-5) +4500 Harry Higgs 6th (-7) +5000

