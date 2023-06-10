Saturday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (294 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule