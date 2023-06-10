Miles Mikolas will take the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) on Saturday, June 10 against the Cincinnati Reds (29-35), who will counter with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Cardinals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+140), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jonathan India hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 6-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1400 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.