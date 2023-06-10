The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .192 with a triple, a home run and five walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in seven of 20 games this year (35.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Benson has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 .143 AVG .294 .211 OBP .368 .229 SLG .412 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 16/3 K/BB 3/2 3 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings