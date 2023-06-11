Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
After batting .182 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .167 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Casali has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.188
|AVG
|.143
|.297
|OBP
|.294
|.219
|SLG
|.179
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .326 against him.
